2 men hurt in St. Louis shooting, but boy in car OK

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two men are critically injured after being shot while inside a vehicle, but an 8-year-old boy also in the vehicle escaped injury.

The shooting happened Wednesday evening in north St. Louis. No arrests have been made.

Police say the vehicle was traveling north on Goodfellow Boulevard when a black sedan pulled alongside the driver's side and someone began shooting. A 38-year-old man was shot in the hand, back and leg. A 34-year-old man was shot in the back.

Both men are hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

