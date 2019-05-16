2 men hurt in St. Louis shooting, but boy in car OK - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 men hurt in St. Louis shooting, but boy in car OK

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two men are critically injured after being shot while inside a vehicle, but an 8-year-old boy also in the vehicle escaped injury.

The shooting happened Wednesday evening in north St. Louis. No arrests have been made.

Police say the vehicle was traveling north on Goodfellow Boulevard when a black sedan pulled alongside the driver's side and someone began shooting. A 38-year-old man was shot in the hand, back and leg. A 34-year-old man was shot in the back.

Both men are hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.