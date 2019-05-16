Land-based casino rebranded as Caesars Southern Indiana - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

ELIZABETH, Ind. (AP) - Caesars Entertainment's Horseshoe Southern Indiana land-based casino that's currently under construction is being rebranded as Caesars Southern Indiana.

Officials on Wednesday said that progress is being made on the $85 million project to create a 100,000-square-foot (9,290-square-meter) gambling and entertainment facility.

The Harrison County casino is located across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky.

The new casino will feature slot machines, table games, and poker; a bar and lounge; a nonsmoking gambling area; and will offer on-site sports betting. The land-based casino is expected to open in December, while restaurants and other amenities are expected to follow in early 2020.

Horseshoe Southern Indiana's riverboat is remaining open while the new casino is built.

