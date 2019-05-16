Ohio River at Cairo sets "longest in flood stage" record

CAIRO (WSIL) -- The Ohio River at Cairo broke a record Thursday morning. It marked 98 consecutive days the river has been above flood stage. According to the National Weather Service, this is the longest duration of continuous flooding on record at this location.

As of Thursday, the Ohio River was at 48.5 feet at Cairo with a forecast that keeps the river falling over the next week. Back on March 1, the river reached a preliminary crest of 56.51 feet, if verified, this is the third highest crest on record.

The record at Cairo is 61.72 feet, occurring May 2, 2011.

News 3 meteorologists say more heavy rain is expected across the Missouri and Mississippi river basins over the next two weeks likely resulting in more ongoing flooding along the Mississippi River later this month and into June.

