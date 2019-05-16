Ohio River at Cairo sets "longest in flood stage" record

CAIRO (WSIL) -- The Ohio River at Cairo broke a record Thursday morning. It marked 98 consecutive days the river has been above flood stage.
NEW YORK (CNN Business) -- The brand is replacing its recognizable logo and etching 25 popular emojis into the rectangles that make up its milk chocolate bar.
(WSIL) -- The boil water order for Rend Lake Intercity Water customers has been lifted.
MARION (WSIL) -- The Marion VA Medical Center is reaching out to female veterans.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- At least five people were able to escape from a burning home early Thursday morning. Firefighters from Benton, West Frankfort and Zeigler were called to a home in Denning Township just before 5 a.m.
(WSIL) -- Lawmakers hope to keep scammers from targeting you by reducing robocalls.
MARION (WSIL) -- The Marion Police Department is looking for a 22-year-old man identified as a person of interest in connection with a shooting that took place on May 14 just after 11 p.m.
(WSIL) -- River flooding has been a major concern this year, with towns along the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers seeing water levels crest as high as 10 to 15 feet above flood stage.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- State Rep. Kathleen Willis, D-Northlake, is pushing new reforms to close loopholes a gunman in Aurora recently exploited to obtain a firearm and kill five people.
PERRY COUNTY (WSIL) -- Four full-time patrol deputies in will need to find new work, by the end of the month.
