Lawmaker runs underdog campaign against Kentucky governor

By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Undaunted by his status as a political underdog, state Rep. Robert Goforth has logged more than 10,000 miles in his pickup truck and invested at least $750,000 of his own money into challenging Kentucky's governor in the state's Republican primary.

Along the way, he's tried to incite a GOP revolt against incumbent Matt Bevin. Goforth points to what he sees as the governor's shortcomings, from his handling of Kentucky's pension problems to his feud with groups representing public school teachers.

Goforth says Kentuckians are "fed up" with Bevin, who is seeking a second term.

Goforth hails from tiny East Bernstadt in Laurel County. He's one of three GOP candidates challenging Bevin in the state's May 21 primary election. The other Republicans running for governor are William Woods and Ike Lawrence.

