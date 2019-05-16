Woman, 4 children killed in central Missouri crash

ELDON, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a woman and four children have been killed in a central Missouri crash.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Scott White says 30-year-old Radiance Wright lost control of her westbound vehicle around 8 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 54 near the small town of Eldon in Miller County. White says the vehicle flipped several times before coming to a stop in the eastbound lanes.

Wright was killed, along with 3-year-old Patience Horton, 4-year-old Arleone Horton, 7-month-old Byra Brown and Rondrea Anderson, whose age is unknown.

Wright says he doesn't know where they were headed. Eldon is about 45 miles (72.42 kilometers) south of Columbia, where Wright and the children were from.

