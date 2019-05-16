Marion VA marks Women's Health Week - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Marion VA marks Women's Health Week

MARION (WSIL) -- It is National Women's Health Week. The Marion VA Medical Center is using this as a time to reach out to female veterans in our region.

There is a growing number of women seeking medical treatment and other services from the Marion VA. There are more than two million female veterans across the country.

You can learn more about the services that are provided here.

