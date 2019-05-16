Five escape house fire near West Frankfort

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- At least five people were able to escape from a burning home early Thursday morning.

Firefighters from Benton, West Frankfort and Zeigler were called to a home in Denning Township just before 5 a.m.

Officials on scene tell News 3 that all five were inside at the time of the fire, including two on the second floor. One person jumped down from the roof to the ground and was able to grab a pickup truck and pull it up to the home for the second person to jump in.

At least one person was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor smoke inhalation.

The state fire marshal is investigating.