Rolling Stones North American tour to start in Chicago - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Rolling Stones North American tour to start in Chicago

Posted: Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) - The Rolling Stones are ready to get back on the road after postponing their North American tour because Mick Jagger needed medical treatment .

The rockers announced Thursday the No Filter tour will kick off in Chicago with two shows on June 21 and 25. All the cities previously postponed are locked in and there's a new date in New Orleans.

Tickets sold for the original dates will be honored, but those who can't attend can get refunds by accessing their Ticketmaster accounts.

The group says in a statement the concerts will feature classic hits such as "Sympathy For The Devil" and "Paint It Black."

The No Filter Tour was slated to start April 20 in Miami. However, doctors told the 75-year-old Jagger in late March he couldn't go on tour.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.