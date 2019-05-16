Fog to start, but feeling like summer this afternoon

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Patchy dense fog is possible through the early morning hours Thursday, especially east of I-57 in southeastern Illinois. Warm, more humid air is pushing this way setting the stage for a summer-like afternoon.

A big dome of high pressure will take center stage over the Deep South through the end of the week and bring the warmest air of the season over the next couple of days.

Top 5 Warmest Days of 2019 So Far

1) May 8: 83

2) April 30: 82

3) April 11: 81

4) May 7: 79

5) April 29: 79

Thursday afternoon, we expect temperatures to be around 85 degrees with even warmer air on the way for Friday.

Storm chances loom later this weekend, meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest on when to expect the rain to return on News 3 This Morning.