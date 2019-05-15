Marion Police looking for person of interest in shooting

MARION (WSIL) -- The Marion Police Department is asking for the public's help in their investigation of a shooting that took place on May 14 just after 11 p.m.

Police arrived at the area of N. Cash Street and met with a victim who told them someone shot several rounds at him while he was sitting in his car.

Investigators are looking for Devale L. Johnson, 22, as a person of interest in connection with a shooting

If you have any information concerning the incident or know where Devale Johnson is, please contact the Marion Police Department at (618) 993-2124.