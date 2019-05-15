Illinois State Rep. pushes gun reforms in response to Aurora sho - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois State Rep. pushes gun reforms in response to Aurora shooting

Posted:

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- State Rep. Kathleen Willis, D-Northlake, is pushing new reforms to close loopholes a gunman in Aurora recently exploited to obtain a firearm and kill five people. Willis' bill gives law enforcement the tools needed to effectively enforce current law and modernizes the application and renewal process for a Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card.

"We were shown the glaring need for this legislation earlier this year when a man who should never have been allowed to obtain a firearm killed five people and wounded seven more," said Willis. "A serious approach to keeping our communities safe starts with properly enforcing gun safety laws."

Willis' legislation, is a result of negotiations between gun safety advocates and law enforcement officials and aims to close loopholes and streamline and improve existing law to help law enforcement keep firearms out of the hands of criminals. Willis began work on the legislation following the tragic shooting earlier this year that saw an individual who was convicted of numerous offenses—including domestic violence and an out-of-state felony conviction—exploited loopholes in the law and kill five individuals at a factory in Aurora.

