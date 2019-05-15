Brookport Bridge in Paducah will be closed for a month

PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced on its Facebook page that the U.S. 45 Ohio River Brookport Bridge is expected to remain closed for at least 30 days.

"As ongoing maintenance and repair work has continued, our bridge engineers have worked with the contractor to add to the scope of the current contract," KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat said. "The additional work will require the contractor to jack up the end of one of the main truss spans, necessitating at least a 30-day closure."

The bridge was initially closed to vehicles on May 8 when illegal truck traffic created safety issues for workers.

"Closing the bridge to all traffic may allow the contractor to complete some phases of the work more quickly," said Poat. "Performing this additional maintenance now should help reduce the need for additional work later."

If you normally use the Brookport Bridge, you should continue to detour via the Interstate 24 Ohio River Bridge.

The 10-span bridge carries approximately 5,000 vehicles across the river each day between Paducah, Ky., and Brookport, Ill., and was opened to traffic in 1929.