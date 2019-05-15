New detox facility to open in Carbondale

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A new detox center is set to open soon in Carbondale, and it will be available to people battling addiction problems.

Kelly Reed is a partner at the facility, Recover Us. She says it's open to "anyone that has an addiction issue with opioids, marijuana, alcohol."

She says the goal is to bring awareness and help to people who need it the most.

"I think one of the issues that we've talked to different people about when they're suffering from addiction is they are unsure of people able to withstand [the] withdrawal phase," explains Reed.

Congressman Mike Bost stopped in Jackson County a few weeks ago bringing awareness to the opioid crisis, "Drug abuse has been around for many years. It's a constant fight we have to deal with."

Southern Illinois Health Care reports it saw more than 22,000 patients with a substance abuse diagnosis in Fiscal Year 2018.

Reed says Recover Us will help people in our region who need help in their journey to recovery.

Recover Us plans to open in two weeks.

If you're interested in learning more or to make an appointment, you can stop by the facility which is located at 2250 Reed Station Parkway in Carbondale.