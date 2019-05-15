Body found confirmed to be missing pregnant Chicago woman - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Body found confirmed to be missing pregnant Chicago woman

CHICAGO (AP) - A body found behind a home on Chicago's Southwest Side has been identified as that of a 19-year-old pregnant woman who disappeared last month.

The Cook County medical examiner's office says the body of Marlen Ochoa-Uriostegui was discovered after several people were taken into custody at the home. No charges against those in custody have been announced.

The medical examiner announced Wednesday Ochoa-Uriostegui died of ligature strangulation, and her death is considered a homicide.

Ochoa-Uriostegui was nine months pregnant when she disappeared April 23 after leaving her high school. Authorities haven't said a body of an infant has been found.

However, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt tells the Chicago Tribune paramedics were called to the home for a newborn with problems breathing on the same day the woman disappeared.

