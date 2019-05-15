New PSA pushes importance of Scott's Law - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

New PSA pushes importance of Scott's Law

(WSIL) -- First responders and construction workers across the state are once again pushing the importance of Scott's Law.

Illinois State Police released a new Public Service Announcement (PSA) today.

Two Illinois State Troopers have been killed this year, while parked on the side of the road responding to accidents or performing inspections. Another trooper died after a wrong-way driver crashed into the Trooper's squad car.

Scott's Law requires all drivers to move over and slow down for all vehicles on the side of the road with hazard lights flashing.

