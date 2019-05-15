New PSA pushes importance of Scott's Law

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- At least five people were able to escape from a burning home early Thursday morning. Firefighters from Benton, West Frankfort and Zeigler were called to a home in Denning Township just before 5 a.m.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Patchy dense fog is possible through the early morning hours Thursday, especially east of I-57 in southeastern Illinois. Warm, more humid air is pushing this way setting the stage for a summer-like afternoon.
(WSIL) -- Lawmakers hope to keep scammers from targeting you by reducing robocalls.
MARION (WSIL) -- The Marion Police Department is looking for a 22-year-old man identified as a person of interest in connection with a shooting that took place on May 14 just after 11 p.m.
(WSIL) -- River flooding has been a major concern this year, with towns along the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers seeing water levels crest as high as 10 to 15 feet above flood stage.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- State Rep. Kathleen Willis, D-Northlake, is pushing new reforms to close loopholes a gunman in Aurora recently exploited to obtain a firearm and kill five people.
PERRY COUNTY (WSIL) -- Four full-time patrol deputies in will need to find new work, by the end of the month.
PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced on its Facebook page that the U.S. 45 Ohio River Brookport Bridge is expected to remain closed for at least 30 days.
WSIL -- This year's rain has not only kept farmers out of their fields but is also impacting local vineyards.
(WSIL) -- Gov. J.B. Pritzker rolls out new recommendations to overhaul the Department of Children and Family Services.
