Flood relief could be on the way

(WSIL) -- River flooding has been a major concern this year, with towns along the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers seeing water levels crest as high as 10 to 15 feet above flood stage.

In March of this year, the Ohio River crested in Cairo just over 56 feet. That put the river more than 16 feet above flood stage.

More recently the Mississippi River crested on May 8 at just under 44 feet in Cape Girardeau. That is the highest crest this year, and it puts the river almost 12 feet above flood stage.

River flooding has affected farm land, roadways, and even some businesses. Route 3 had to be closed and re-opened twice.

Currently water levels along the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers are still 5 to 10 feet above flood stage.

But the good news is that river levels are falling and are currently projected to fall over the next forecast period.