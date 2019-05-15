Group seeks input to attract visitors to Pyramid State Park

PERRY COUNTY (WSIL) -- Friends of Pyramid State Park, wants to hear from you. The group, along with State Senator Paul Schimpf, have been working to bring attention to the park and improve the area.

Bill Roe, Board Director for Friends of Pyramid State Park, says the group believe it's up to community members since state funding has dwindled over the past few years.

Some recent changes include an all-purpose building and the availability of electric and water. The group has also been able to secure $80,000 for an eradication program of invasive species

But, now the group wants to know what it will take to get more residents to visit.

"The mission statement that we developed was what can we do to better serve the people and allow them better use of the park," Roe says. "Very general but we're trying to get into the specifics of what can be done."

The meeting is open to everyone and will take place June 13 at the Perry County Fairgrounds Grandstand from 5-7 p.m.