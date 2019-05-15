Man charged with assault four days after animal abuse conviction

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Just four days after a judge convicted him of an animal cruelty charge for stabbing a dog to death, a Murphysboro man was arrested after making threats to people involved in the case.

Officers arrested Travis Worthen on Monday after he threatened several people while displaying a knife, according to a charging document filed by the Jackson County State's Attorney's office.

The document accuses Worthen of yelling at several people, trying to provoke a fight before he displayed a knife and began approaching people at a home in Murphysboro.

Prosecutors now want to revoke Worthen's probation and resentence him in the felony animal cruelty case. He also faces three misdemeanor counts for the incident Monday.

Worthen's due in court for a hearing to revoke his probation Monday. He's set to be arraigned on the new charges June 5.