15-year-old boy shoots 15-year-old girl in the face

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 15-year-old girl is hospitalized after being shot by a 15-year-old boy in St. Louis.

Police have released few details about the shooting, which happened about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday outside the girl's home on the city's north side. The girl's name and condition were not immediately available but police says she is stable.

In addition to being shot in the face, the girl also was shot in the chest.

The boy was arrested and is in juvenile custody.

