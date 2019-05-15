Marion VA hosts "VA2K Walk and Roll"

MARION (WSIL) -- You can show your support for veterans just by walking.

Between 12 and 2 p.m. Thursday, folks are invited to the Marion VA Medical Center for the 9th annual "VA2K Walk & Roll."

The event is designed to get people active, while also collecting goods for veterans in need. Organizers hope to gather nearly $5,000 in donations.

Sieger Giroux is a dietician with the Marion VA and is helping to organize the event. He says he personally enjoys seeing the local community step up and support their local veterans.

“If they get down on hard times, they need some food, they need clothing, they need shelter. We want to be able to try to help them as best we can, and any way we can. So, we try to do different events like this to help contribute to that in any way possible," said Giroux.

Needed items include non-perishable food, new clothing, and hygiene items. Organizers say they strongly prefer non-perishable foods with high nutritional value, such as canned fruits and vegetables.

For more information, visit the Marion VA Medical Center's Facebook Page.