Pinckneyville man arrested for burglary, damaging patrol vehicle

PINCKNEYVILLE (WSIL) -- A Pinckneyville man is facing charges for stealing items and damaging a police car.

Braden D. Stroud, 19, of Pinckneyville, was arrested Tuesday after a foot chase.

Police say Stroud stole items from several vehicles. On the way to jail, Stroud also kicked the side rear window out of the patrol vehicle.

Stroud is facing charges of burglary, unlawful consumption of alcohol, criminal damage to state supported property and resisting a peace officer.

Pinckneyville Police are asking residents to check their vehicles to see if anything's missing. If so, call the police department at (618) 357-8231.

