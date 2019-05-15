3 charged after man jumps from semi in Pinckneyville

PERRY CO. (WSIL) -- Three men now faces charges after an incident inside a semi truck that was making its way through Pinckneyville last week.

Officers arrested Clyde D. Owen Jr., of Easton, Pennsylvania, for unlawful possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and battery.

Rodney A. Armbruster, of Granite City, Illinois, and David A. Berthold, of New Athens, Illinois, also face disorderly conduct charges.

Pinckneyville Police have not said exactly what happened on May 12 inside that semi, but they say Berthold jumped out of the big rig and ran alongside it while bleeding.