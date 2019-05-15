Warmer days ahead - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Warmer days ahead

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) - Ready or not, here comes some hot weather. Afternoon temperatures are expected in the 80s through the weekend. Some afternoon highs could top 85.

The next chance for rain and storms arrives Sunday morning. 

Jim has an updated forecast on News 3 this evening. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.