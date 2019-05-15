2 plead guilty in drug conspiracy that resulted in killing - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 plead guilty in drug conspiracy that resulted in killing

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two St. Louis-area men have admitted to their role in a drug conspiracy that included a fatal shooting.

Federal prosecutors say 42-year-old Marquis Reasonover of St. Louis and Hairl Johnson of Ferguson, Missouri, pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and heroin, and using a firearm to commit murder in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Johnson pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Reasonover on Wednesday.

Both men could face up to 30 years in prison at sentencing in August.

The men killed Antonio Jones in the basement of a Ferguson home in November 2014. They put the body in the trunk of Jones' car, drove it to East St. Louis, Illinois, and set the car on fire with Jones' body inside.

