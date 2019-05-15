Boil water orders issued - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Boil water orders issued

Posted: Updated:
By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
Connect

(WSIL) -- Boil water orders have been issued for some Franklin County residents. 

Sesser city leaders issued a boil order Wednesday for their entire community until further notice.  

Rend Lake Intercity Water also issued a boil order until further notice for customers on: 

Route 148 between Satch Road and Route 154 
Satch Road 
Peach Orchard Road 
Rend City Road 
Eagle Nest Lane 
Golden Pond Subdivision 
Valley Road 
Deangelo Lane
Cherry Street 
 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.