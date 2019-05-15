Police: Man killed after hitting Kentucky officer with car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky say they fatally shot a man who hit an officer with his vehicle.

Louisville police spokesman Dwight Mitchell told news outlets that officers were trying to stop a vehicle Wednesday morning in connection with an investigation of several business robberies.

Mitchell said the car hit an officer who was outside of his vehicle, then crashed into an officer's car. He said a Louisville officer shot the man in his vehicle. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Mitchell said the officer hit by the vehicle is expected to be OK. The man who was shot was the only person in his vehicle. He was not identified.

Mitchell said the department's public integrity unit is investigating the incident.

