Missouri's top prosecutor objects to public defender's plan - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri's top prosecutor objects to public defender's plan

Posted: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri's top prosecutor says a proposal to reduce the workloads of attorneys who represent indigent defendants doesn't protect the interests of the public.

KCUR-FM reports that Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt raised concerns Tuesday about the deal between the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri and the public defender system. It's part of a proposed settlement to a class-action lawsuit filed by the ACLU more than two years ago. The lawsuit alleged that by failing to adequately fund and staff the public defender system, Missouri hadn't met its constitutional obligation to provide poor defendants with meaningful legal representation.

The proposed settlement would allow public defenders to turn down cases in order to stay within a time limit based on how much work should be spent defending different types of crimes.

Information from: KCUR-FM, http://www.kcur.org

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.