Top aide to Senate president selected as new LRC director

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky legislative leaders have selected a top staff member in the Senate president's office to become the next director of the Legislative Research Commission.

Jay D. Hartz replaces David Byerman, whose contract was not renewed last year.

The LRC director oversees employees who assist lawmakers in both parties in writing and researching legislation. The commission is led by a panel of Republican and Democratic leaders from the state House and Senate who approved his hiring on Wednesday.

Hartz has most recently served as deputy chief of staff in the Senate president's office.

Legislative leaders voted to hire Hartz after a closed-door session Wednesday.

