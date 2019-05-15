Warrant Wednesday: May 15, 2019

WSIL -- Multiple sheriff's departments are asking for the public's help finding people with outstanding warrants.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Michael E. King, 59, is wanted for failing to appear for possession of controlled substance charge. He is described as 5'9" tall, 160 pounds and last known to be in the Carbondale area. King's bond is set at $5,000.

Martin W. Powell, 27, is wanted for charges of unlawful altering of a registration sticker and aggravated fleeing a police officer. He is described as 6'2" tall, 300 pounds and last known to be in the Stiritz area. Powell's bond is set at $30,000.

Jordan A. Pennington, 32, is wanted for aggravated fleeing a police officer. He is described as 5'11" tall, 155 pounds and last known to be in the West Frankfort area. Pennington's bond is set at $20,000.

Glenn J. Trame, 33, is wanted on a petition to revoke his probation stemming from an original unlawful possession of meth charge. He is described as 5'11" tall, 200 pounds and last known to be in the Benton area.

Robert K. Atchison Jr., 45, is wanted for failing to appear on a charge of reckless driving/suspended DUI. He is described as 6'1" tall, 200 pounds and last known to be in the Benton area. Atchison's bond is set at $5,000.

Timothy L. Hastings, 30, is wanted for failing to appear on a charge of driving reckless driving/suspended DUI. He is described as 6'0" tall, 150 pounds and last known to be in the West Frankfort area. Hastings' bond is set at $5,000.

Robert C. Weathers, 31, is wanted for on a petition to revoke his probation stemming from unlawful possession of meth charge. He is described as 5'11" tall, 160 pounds and last known to be in the Zeigler area. Weathers' bond is set at $5,000.

SALINE COUNTY

Terry W. Hogg, 45, of West Frankfort is wanted for failing to appear. (mugshot not available)

Kevin S. Harris, 52, of West Frankfort is wanted for failing to appear. (mugshot not available)

If you see any of these people do not approach or try to apprehend them. Just make note of as many details as you can, then contact your local law enforcement agency.

Franklin County Sheriff's Department - Tip Line: 618-439-9252.

Saline County Sheriff's Department - 618-252-8661.

Everyone featured here is innocent until proven guilty.