John A. Logan College commencement will be May 16 and 17

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- John A. Logan College will conduct its 50th commencement on Thursday, May 16 and Friday, May 17 at 7:00 p.m. in the Donald L. Brewer Gymnasium and Convocation Center.

More than 600 have applied for fall, spring, and summer graduation.

Ms. Melisa Adkins, Marion, Illinois, will receive the Distinguished Alumnus Award.

Professor of Political Science, Dr. Jane Bryant, will be recognized with the Outstanding Full-Time Faculty Member Award.

Music Instructor, Ms. Marva Watson, will be recognized with the Outstanding Adjunct Faculty Member Award.

