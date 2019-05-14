Fix your broken household items at the Repair Cafe

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The Carbondale Public Library is holding its first-ever Repair Cafe.

The event will take place this Saturday, May 18, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

You can bring in broken items, such as electronics, jewelry, and clothing, and a team of volunteers will try to repair them while you wait.

Below is a full list of items you can get repaired:

Clothing:

Sew on buttons

Replace jean buttons

Mend tears

Fix torn seams and pockets

Patch clothing

Sew small holes in knit items

Repair torn stuffed animals

No alterations

Electronics:

Lamps

Small appliances

Radios and stereo equipment

Alarm clocks

Broken cords

No smart phones or tablets

Other:

Toys

Bicycles

Knife sharpening

Bent or broken jewelry

No dangerous or leaky items

