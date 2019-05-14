Fix your broken household items at the Repair Cafe - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Fix your broken household items at the Repair Cafe

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The Carbondale Public Library is holding its first-ever Repair Cafe.

The event will take place this Saturday, May 18, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

You can bring in broken items, such as electronics, jewelry, and clothing, and a team of volunteers will try to repair them while you wait.

Below is a full list of items you can get repaired:

Clothing:
Sew on buttons
Replace jean buttons
Mend tears
Fix torn seams and pockets
Patch clothing
Sew small holes in knit items
Repair torn stuffed animals
No alterations

Electronics:
Lamps
Small appliances
Radios and stereo equipment
Alarm clocks
Broken cords
No smart phones or tablets

Other:
Toys
Bicycles
Knife sharpening
Bent or broken jewelry
No dangerous or leaky items
 

