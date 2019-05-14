Midwestern is among sexiest U.S. accents: survey

WSIL -- A new list of the sexiest accents in the United States has Chicago in the top 5 and St. Louis in the top 10 and Midwestern is number 16. Tennessee and Kentucky rank 20 and 26, respectively. Mark Wahlberg's Boston accent comes in at 2. So what's the sexiest accent? Scroll to the bottom to see.

The list is according to a non-scientific social media survey done by travel company, Big 7. You can read their entire survey results here.

And, below you can read the entire list from 50 to 1.

50. Long Islander

49. New Jersey

48. Minnesota

47. Alaska

46. California Valley - The often-ridiculed San Fernando "Valley Girl" accent rose to fame in the 1980s, but is still spoken by many in South California today. Like, awesome?

45. Southern Ohio

44. Floridian

43. Pittsburgh

42. Cincinnati

41. Pennsylvania Dutch - While a typical US state might have max two or three dialects, Pennsylvania has five. The Pennsylvania Dutch dialect has been dying out, as non-Amish younger Pennsylvania Germans tend to speak modern General American English. "Yah, well."

40. Appalachian

39. Colorado

38. Providence - Want to talk Rhode Island? The Boston-meets-Brooklyn accent is hard to mimic, but clearly distinct. Listen to any episode of Jersey Shore with Pauly D and you'll understand instantly what it sounds like.

37. Tallahassee

36. Ozark - Spoken in the Ozark Mountain region of northwestern Arkansas and southeastern Missouri, the vowels are shifted all over the place. Calm becomes 'cam' and share becomes 'sheer'. And yes, Ferners (anyone not from the Ozarks) might have trouble understanding it.

35. "Hoi Toider" - High Tider, or Hoi Toider, is the accent spoken by a small amount of people on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. It's an unusual brogue that sounds a bit Australian, a bit Irish and also a bit British.

34. San Francisco

33. Hudson Valley

32. General American - This standard American accent is what you're most likely to hear on the radio or TV, where it's near impossible to tell where the newscasters are from. It's slightly boring, but nicely inoffensive to the ears. Stephen Colbert is a prime example.

31. Atlanta

30. New Mexican

29. Milwaukee

28. Western - Generally spoken by locals in Nevada, Arizona, Utah, and Wyoming, the typical Western accent is distinguished by the cot-caught merger, where both vowel words sound the same. Hella sexy? Kinda.

27. Charleston

26. Kentucky

25. New Orleans

24. Oklahoma

23. Cleveland

22. Connecticut

21. Kansas

20. Tennessee

19. Virginia Piedmont -- Do the words "four dogs" become "fo-uh dah-awgs" when you speak? Do you say "ote" for "out" or "abote" for "about"? If yes, then we're happy say you have an officially semi-sexy Virginian accent.

18. Baltimorese

17. Alabama

16. Midwest

15. Cajun

14. Yooper - 'Yoopernese’ is the dialect you’ll hear in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The accent is heavily influenced by the area’s Scandinavian immigrants, so they say ‘yah’ instead of yeah, “d” for “th” (“dere” for there, “dat” for “that”) and ‘eh’ at the end of most sentences.

13. Miami

12. Chicano

11. Northwest

10. California

9. St. Louis - St. Louis, Missouri has some unique features of its own that make it different than the rest of the Midlands. Native speakers swap the "ar" sound for "or" (as in "farty" for "forty" and "carn" for "corn"), so get ready to make the joke 'I Farty-Far' a lot.

8. Philadelphia

7. Hawaii

6. Mississippi

5. Chicago

4. Maine

3. New York

2. Boston

1. Texas