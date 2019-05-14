A bus driver's decision to drive through water upsets a parent

CAMPBELL HILL (WSIL) -- The parent of an elementary student from Trico Community Unit School District says she's not happy. She says, a bus driver's decision to drive through water and puts her child in danger.

Michelle Korando, a parent of a third grader at Trico Community Unit School District says she's is frustrated by her daughter's bus driver.

"I waited and I held my breath and I watched my daughter go through the flood waters and I stopped that bus and I got my daughter off the bus," said Korando.

The school superintendent Larry Lovell tells News 3 there wasn't anything else the bus driver could do at that time.

Lovell explains, "He, at that point had to make had to make a decision he could not go and reverse he felt he had made a conscious decision."

Ryan Buckingham, the director at Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, says anyone driving through high water puts themselves and those around them in danger.

The superintendent says the road wasn't closed and that officials had marked it only as water on pavement.

But officials like Buckingham say that still can be dangerous and urges people not to drive in those conditions.

Officials with Trico Community Unit School District says they'll make sure events like this do not happen again. They add they'll have the bus driver take alternative routes.