Pritzker declares May 14 'Fallen Firefighters Day'

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- The State of Illinois will observe May 14 as Fallen Firefighters Day.

Gov. JB Pritzker thanked the families of fallen Illinois firefighters for the privilege to address them in Springfield Tuesday. Pritzker expressed gratitude for their services and recognized that fighting fires isn't the only job they take on in their communities.

"This profession, like so many in public service, isn't just a job. It's a calling; it's who you are," said the governor. "When you dedicate yourself to the betterment of your community, there is no true 'clocking out.'"

Tuesday's observance comes after the death of Christopher firefighter Kody Vanfossan. Vanfossan died while putting out a fire in an abandoned building May 5.

