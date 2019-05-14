Gov. Pritzker unveils bill to strengthen "Scott's Law"

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has joined with state lawmakers in promoting legislation that would increase penalties for drivers who don't slow or change lanes to avoid vehicles on the side of the road.

The proposed legislation to strengthen Scott's Law is a reaction to the deaths of two Illinois State Police troopers this year as they performed their duties.

The proposal, filed Tuesday, would increase the minimum fine for a first violation of the move-over law to $250 from $100. Subsequent violations would carry a minimum fine of $750. Violators also would be charged an additional $250 fee to fund education about and enforcement of the law.

Trooper Brooke Jones-Story was struck and killed in March by a semitrailer as she was inspecting a truck she pulled to the shoulder of the road in Freeport. Trooper Christopher Lambert was killed in January while responding to a crash on Interstate 294 near Northbrook.



