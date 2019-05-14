Police issue Endangered Missing Person Advisory for Swansea man

UPDATED 5:30 p.m. TUESDAY, MAY 14, 2019

Swansea Police say Michael Ready has been found in Canton, Illinois and is being taken to the hospital.

ORIGINAL STORY

SWANSEA (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police have issued an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for a Swansea, Illinois man.

Michael Ready, 79, was last seen around 9 a.m. Tuesday at 9 Lakeland Boulevard in Swansea. Ready has white hair, hazel eyes and was wearing a black leather coat.

He was driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT with Illinois license plate Z751733.

Police say Ready has a condition that places him in danger.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Michael Ready is asked to call local authorities or the Swansea Police Department at (618) 233-8114.



