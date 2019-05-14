Police issue Endangered Missing Person Advisory for Swansea man - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police issue Endangered Missing Person Advisory for Swansea man

Posted: Updated:
By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
Connect

UPDATED 5:30 p.m. TUESDAY, MAY 14, 2019

Swansea Police say Michael Ready has been found in Canton, Illinois and is being taken to the hospital.

ORIGINAL STORY

SWANSEA (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police have issued an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for a Swansea, Illinois man.

Michael Ready, 79, was last seen around 9 a.m. Tuesday at 9 Lakeland Boulevard in Swansea. Ready has white hair, hazel eyes and was wearing a black leather coat. 

He was driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT with Illinois license plate Z751733. 

Police say Ready has a condition that places him in danger.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Michael Ready is asked to call local authorities or the Swansea Police Department at (618) 233-8114. 


Name:    Michael Ready
Age:    79 
Gender:    Male
Ethnicity: White
Eye Color: Hazel
Hair Color: White
Height:    6 feet 0 inch(es) 
Weight:    160 pounds
Last Seen Wearing: Black leather coat

Year:    2013
Make:    Hyundai
Model:    Elantra GT
Color:    white
License Plate State: IL
License Plate: z751733
 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.