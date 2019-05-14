Man convicted after stabbing dogs now faces new charges

JACKSON CO. (WSIL) -- A Murphysboro man convicted last week of stabbing two dogs now faces new charges.

On May 9 a judge sentenced Travis Worthen to 24 months probation after a one day bench trial on animal cruelty charges.

Investigators say Worthen attacked those dogs inside another family's home last June. One of the dogs died.

Just three days after his conviction officers arrested Worthen again.

He now faces misdemeanor charges of aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, and an unlawful use of weapons charge connected to a knife.

Now, there's a new hearing set to revoke Worthen's bond in the animal cruelty case. That will take place May 20.

Worthen is also due in court to face the new charges on June 5.