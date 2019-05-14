Williamson County Sheriff's Office investigating stolen credit c - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Williamson County Sheriff's Office investigating stolen credit cards

By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying three men seen using stolen credit cards.

The cards were used March 29 at the Marion Kroger. Investigators say the cards were stolen earlier that day from a vehicle in the Harmony Trail parking lot on Pigeon Creek Road in the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge.

The sheriff’s office has not yet been able to identify the three suspects. 

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 997-6541 or the Williamson County Crimestoppers at (800) 414-TIPS (8477).
 

