Saline County man sentenced to life in prison

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- A Saline County man, convicted of murdering his pregnant girlfriend in 2015, will spend the rest of his life in prison.

A judge sentenced Rodney Black, 60, to life in prison Tuesday. A jury found Black guilty last month on charges stemming from the death of Latisha Reidelberger and her unborn child.

Black was scheduled to be sentenced last week, but his lawyers wanted more time to discuss a pre-sentence investigation and a motion for a new trial. On Tuesday, the judge denied that five-count motion.

Rodney Black's life sentence will run consecutive to his 20-year sentence for attacking a jail guard in September of 2015.

After the sentencing Tuesday, Reidelberger's family told News 3 that this was the outcome they were looking for and that they were glad the case was over.

Black has 30 days to appeal.