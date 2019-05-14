5th Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois makes trip from M - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

5th Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois makes trip from Marion to Washington, D.C.

Posted: Updated:
By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
Connect
Facebook: Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois Facebook: Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois
Facebook: Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois Facebook: Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois

MARION (WSIL) -- The fifth Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois left Marion early Tuesday morning. 

Eighty-five veterans and their guardians are making the day-long trip to Washington, D.C. Among those veterans are three brothers who all served their country and decided to make the trip together. 

One of their first stops for the group was the World War II Memorial, followed by the Vietnam Wall Memorial. You can follow the veterans on their journey on the Honor Flight Facebook page

A Welcome Home event is scheduled at the airport beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday. There will be food vendors and activities. Rides Mass Transit is offering free rides for those who would like to attend and honor our local veterans for their contributions. 

They are scheduled to land in Marion just before 8:30 p.m.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.