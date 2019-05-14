5th Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois makes trip from Marion to Washington, D.C.

MARION (WSIL) -- The fifth Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois left Marion early Tuesday morning.

Eighty-five veterans and their guardians are making the day-long trip to Washington, D.C. Among those veterans are three brothers who all served their country and decided to make the trip together.

One of their first stops for the group was the World War II Memorial, followed by the Vietnam Wall Memorial. You can follow the veterans on their journey on the Honor Flight Facebook page.

A Welcome Home event is scheduled at the airport beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday. There will be food vendors and activities. Rides Mass Transit is offering free rides for those who would like to attend and honor our local veterans for their contributions.

They are scheduled to land in Marion just before 8:30 p.m.