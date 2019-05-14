A cold morning, but warmer through the rest of the week - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

A cold morning, but warmer through the rest of the week

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Calm winds and clear sky maximized the cooling overnight leading to a very chilly start Tuesday morning. Mt. Vernon Airport dipped down into the upper 30s. 

If you're a not a fan of the cool weather, don't worry, south winds kick in this afternoon and jump start a big warming trend through the rest of the week. 

A lot of sunshine Tuesday morning will give way to a few more clouds throughout the afternoon. Those clouds are out ahead of our next chance for rain.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest on when the rain returns on News 3 This Morning. 

Annual EEO Report

