A cold morning, but warmer through the rest of the week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Calm winds and clear sky maximized the cooling overnight leading to a very chilly start Tuesday morning. Mt. Vernon Airport dipped down into the upper 30s.

If you're a not a fan of the cool weather, don't worry, south winds kick in this afternoon and jump start a big warming trend through the rest of the week.

A lot of sunshine Tuesday morning will give way to a few more clouds throughout the afternoon. Those clouds are out ahead of our next chance for rain.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest on when the rain returns on News 3 This Morning.