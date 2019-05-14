Kentucky inmate has died, possibly from natural causes - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky inmate has died, possibly from natural causes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky inmate found unresponsive in his Louisville cell has died, and a jail official says he may have died of natural causes.

News outlets report authorities haven't released the identity of the inmate, who was booked into the jail last week on charges of providing false information and possessing marijuana and heroin. He was also wanted in Indiana on theft charges.

The 42-year-old man was found Monday morning and taken to the University of Louisville Hospital, where he died. Louisville Metro Corrections Assistant Director Steve Durham says preliminary information suggests the man died of natural causes. The exact cause is unclear.

The city police department's Public Integrity Unit and the jail's Professional Standards Unit are investigating the death.

