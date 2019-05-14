BBB says do research before donating this Memorial Day

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- Helping America's veterans is a noble goal, but donors want to know that a charity will spend its money wisely.
PERRY COUNTY (WSIL) -- County board Chairman James "Jim" Epplin announced his resignation during a special budget meeting Thursday after more than a decade of service to residents.
PERRY COUNTY (WSIL) -- County leaders met for a special budget meeting May 13, replacing a previous proposed amended budget with a new one by third-party firm Bellwether Advantage.
WSIL (ABC) -- A Maryland toddler called 911 after being trapped inside a hot car with six other children in a shopping mall parking lot, officials said.
MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Jenna Welch, the mother of former first lady Laura Bush, has died in Texas. She was 99.
WSIL -- Many students have already graduated from SIU, and now are worrying about student loan debt.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A recent report from Forbes, shows student loan debt in America has topped $1.5 trillion and millennials hold a large percentage of that debt burden.
MARION (WSIL) -- Lake of Egypt Paddle Fest is set to take place Saturday May 18 at noon, and there are already more than 100 people registered to participate from as far away as Florida.
WSIL (ABC) -- Every 10 years the government sends out a census questionnaire, hoping to count exactly how many people there are in the country.
CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- The Christopher School District received two ballistic shields from Aegis Tactical Defense, a local non-profit company in effort to advance school safety.
