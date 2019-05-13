Perry County chairman, Jim Epplin, resigns - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Perry County chairman, Jim Epplin, resigns

By Brooke Schlyer, Reporter
PERRY COUNTY (WSIL) -- County board Chairman James "Jim" Epplin announced his resignation during a special budget meeting May 13 after more than a decade of service to residents. 

In an emotional statement Epplin said, "I wish to thank my family and friends for their current support during my time as county commissioner. These past 12 years, as well as, the voters who had confidence in me. I've done my best to keep the interest of Perry County citizens and taxpayers in mind through my time on the board." 

Epplin says he made the decision because of health concerns. He broke his hip and wrist in a fall, and is not recovering as quickly as expected. 

The chairman adds that the residents of Perry county deserve someone who has more time to devote to the position. 

Commissioner Robert Kelly says leaders had no idea Epplin was going to step down.

"I'm really shocked over it and I'm going to miss him because me and him has worked together since 2007," Kelly explains. "We've been through some pretty tough times, but I will say in Jim's defense this is the toughest that I've been through now with this budget." 

Epplin's last day will be May 31. He had about 11 months left in his term.

