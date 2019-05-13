How to get student loans forgiven - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

How to get student loans forgiven

WSIL -- Many students have already graduated from SIU, and now are worrying about student loan debt. It's a problem for college graduates across the country.

But, according to Consumer Reports, there may be relief ahead if you qualify for a student loan forgiveness program. 

In the United States, more than 44 million borrowers collectively owe a total of $1.5 trillion in student loan debt. 

"The reality is that more than half of college graduates today have to borrow money to pay for school, and some of those people really struggle to pay their loans back," said Donna Rosato, Consumer Reports money editor. "The good news is that some of them may qualify for student loan forgiveness programs that would erase some or all of their debt." 

To see if you qualify for a federal student loan forgiveness program, check with the U.S. Department of Education website and The Institute of Student Loan Advisors website. 

