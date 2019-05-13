Why it's important to answer the census questionnaire

MARION (WSIL) -- Lake of Egypt Paddle Fest is set to take place Saturday May 18 at noon, and there are already more than 100 people registered to participate from as far away as Florida.
WSIL (ABC) -- Every 10 years the government sends out a census questionnaire, hoping to count exactly how many people there are in the country.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A recent report from Forbes, shows student loan debt in America has topped $1.5 trillion and millennials hold a large percentage of that debt burden.
CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- The Christopher School District received two ballistic shields from Aegis Tactical Defense, a local non-profit company in effort to advance school safety.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A mainstay for SIU and Carbondale will close in less than two weeks.
WSIL -- ABC's "The Bachelorette" premieres tonight with 30 guys vying for the heart of Hannah Brown, and one of them is from our area.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - A jury ordered agribusiness giant Monsanto Co. to pay a combined $2.05 billion to a couple who claimed the company's popular weed killer Roundup Ready caused their cancers.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- If you were affected by flooding or severe weather, and couldn't file your taxes on time, there is relief.
ATLANTA (AP) - Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter broke his hip Monday at his Georgia home, underwent successful surgery and was recovering comfortably, a spokeswoman for the Carter Center said.
HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- Shawnee National Forest is hosting its annual fishing derbies. The free events are Saturday, May 18 in Grand Tower and Grantsburg.
