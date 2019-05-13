Students concerned over debt

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A recent report from Forbes, shows student loan debt in America has topped $1.5 trillion and millennials hold a large percentage of that debt burden. As of 2017, almost 40 percent of Americans with student loan debt were under the age of thirty.

Students like Charlotte Lewis says going to community college was one of the best decisions she has ever made.

Lewis explains, "I think its a great way to get their generals out of the way because it saves a lot of money."

Lewis, a student at John A. Logan College, says she fears being covered in student debt, "I believe all students who go to college should graduate debt free; they shouldn't have this burden."

John A. Logan spokesperson Steve O'Keefe says attending a community college before going to a four-year university, can help reduce your student loan debt.

"You can come here for about the third of the price that's what makes community colleges great the afford ability," said O'Keefe.

He says there are many ways people can save and work towards college. As for students like Lewis, she says applying for scholarships and finical aid can make a huge difference.

Lewis stresses, "All I can say is apply, apply, apply for scholarships there's help out there for students who need it."

