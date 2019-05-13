710 Bookstore to close May 25

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A mainstay for SIU and Carbondale will close in less than two weeks.

710 Bookstore, which has been a part of the southern Illinois business community for more than 50 years, announced on its Facebook page that its last day in business will be May 25.

In the post, the store thanked Salukis past and present for "decades of support and allowing us to serve the needs of students, faculty, fans and the public."

The bookstore moved across the street from its original location at 710 S. Illinois Avenue to make way for the new Evolve apartments. Last year, 710 Bookstore moved from South Illinois Avenue to the old water treatment plant at 1051 S. Wall St.