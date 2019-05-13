Marion H.S. graduate to compete on "The Bachelorette" - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Marion H.S. graduate to compete on "The Bachelorette"

Posted: Updated:

WSIL -- ABC's "The Bachelorette" premieres tonight with 30 guys vying for the heart of Hannah Brown, and one of them is from our area.

One of the men hoping to win Hannah's affection is from Marion. Fans have already seen their somewhat awkward first meeting, in clips released ahead of tonight's premiere.

Dustin Kendrick graduated from Marion High School and is currently a real estate broker in Chicago according to the Chicago Tribune.

According to Reality TV World, 30-year-old Dustin, who is the son of a single mom, says that if a woman wants to be with him, she'll need his mom's approval first.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.