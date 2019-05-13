Marion H.S. graduate to compete on "The Bachelorette"

WSIL -- ABC's "The Bachelorette" premieres tonight with 30 guys vying for the heart of Hannah Brown, and one of them is from our area.

One of the men hoping to win Hannah's affection is from Marion. Fans have already seen their somewhat awkward first meeting, in clips released ahead of tonight's premiere.

Dustin Kendrick graduated from Marion High School and is currently a real estate broker in Chicago according to the Chicago Tribune.

According to Reality TV World, 30-year-old Dustin, who is the son of a single mom, says that if a woman wants to be with him, she'll need his mom's approval first.