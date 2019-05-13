Christopher school district receives ballistic shields - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Christopher school district receives ballistic shields

Posted: Updated:

CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- The Christopher school district received two ballistic shields from Aegis Tactical Defense, a local non-profit company in effort to advance school safety. 

The shields were funded by New River Valley in Benton. They are able to stop up to a 308 rifle round and can be used offensively or defensively. A strobe light also helps to blind the aggressor. 

Herrin and Goreville school districts have already received ballistic shields and Aegis hopes to provide many more. The shields cost $1,500 and are funded by donations.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.