Christopher school district receives ballistic shields

CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- The Christopher school district received two ballistic shields from Aegis Tactical Defense, a local non-profit company in effort to advance school safety.

The shields were funded by New River Valley in Benton. They are able to stop up to a 308 rifle round and can be used offensively or defensively. A strobe light also helps to blind the aggressor.

Herrin and Goreville school districts have already received ballistic shields and Aegis hopes to provide many more. The shields cost $1,500 and are funded by donations.